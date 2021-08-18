COMMUNITY VOICE: Thanking our professors

The Student Handbook is an official publication of North Carolina Wesleyan College. It is designed to assist each member of our college community in realizing the importance of mutual responsibility and support for the policies, traditions, and future growth of North Carolina Wesleyan College. The Student Handbook is also intended to help new students become integrated into the Wesleyan community. It contains pertinent information and instructions regarding conduct in order that one may fully participate in and enjoy the co- curricular as well as curricular environments of the College. Thus, it is our hope that the Student Handbook will give you guidance and direction as you chart a college career at North Carolina Wesleyan College.