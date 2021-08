The United States is stepping up efforts to evacuate Americans, Afghans and people of other nationalities from Kabul. Germany and other countries are also continuing their evacuation flights: Friday evening, devices from the Bundeswehr again brought out hundreds of people from the Afghan capital. From Washington, it was said that the US State Department is sending additional consular officials to Qatar and Kuwait to arrange travel for people there. In addition, other officials have landed in Kabul, where chaos around the airport still reigns. The goal is to get as many people out of the country as possible as quickly as possible.