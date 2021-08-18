Cancel
South Boston, VA

NEW ARRIVALS: Frances and Joanna Meredith Harrell

Mr. Winston Wingfield Harrell and Dr. Whitney Minter Harrell of South Boston are pleased to announce the birth of their twin daughters Caroline Frances Harrell and Joanna Meredith Harrell. The twins made a surprise arrival six weeks early and were born at Duke University Hospital on Aug. 12, 2021. Caroline entered this world at 9:32 a.m. weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 18.7 inches long. Joanna was born at 9:34 a.m. weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 16.9 inches long.

