WHAT'S COOKING? Cherry supreme salad and spaghetti pie
It sure has been hot this week. I’m doing a cool salad for when it’s so hot. Mix all together and put in refrigerator until firm. May be frozen. Cook spaghetti, drain, stir in butter, Parmesan cheese and eggs. Form this mixture into a crust in butter in 8-inch pie plate. Spread cottage cheese over bottom of crust. In a skillet cook meat, onion and green peppers until brown. Drain off excess fat, and stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano and garlic salt. Turn meat mixture into crust by baking uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese and bake five more minutes.www.yourgv.com
