Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

WHAT'S COOKING? Cherry supreme salad and spaghetti pie

By BILLIE JEAN BAYLOUS
yourgv.com
 8 days ago

It sure has been hot this week. I’m doing a cool salad for when it’s so hot. Mix all together and put in refrigerator until firm. May be frozen. Cook spaghetti, drain, stir in butter, Parmesan cheese and eggs. Form this mixture into a crust in butter in 8-inch pie plate. Spread cottage cheese over bottom of crust. In a skillet cook meat, onion and green peppers until brown. Drain off excess fat, and stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano and garlic salt. Turn meat mixture into crust by baking uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese and bake five more minutes.

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Pie Crust#Cherry Pie#Sugar#Food Drink#Eagle Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Recipesluchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Gnocchi Skillet with Green Beans and Asparagus

The warmer the days grow, the less desire I have to stand in my kitchen — which means the recipes I make in the summer have to be particularly fast and easy. So when I discovered I could whip up a killer gnocchi with frozen pasta and loads of vegetables in a single pan, I was elated. My delight only increased when I realized it tastes just as delicious (if not more so) as leftovers.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
RecipesDaily Times

ZUCCHINI RECIPES

1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade) 2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small. ½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.) ½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Potatoes open up a world of possibilities

I have “focused” on a wide variety of garden vegetables each week, and yes, even last week’s zucchini column brought responses from readers as far as two states away. Friday, I was pondering what veggie to write about this week, and I went to a friend’s shop. She just happened to have a large, clear bag of red skin potatoes sitting on a chair in her shop. She said her friend who runs the certified roadside stand across the street brought them to her. They were perfectly clean, smooth potatoes and I thought aloud, “With that bag in hand, the possibilities are many.”
RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Okra enhances recipes

The headline of this column may have some of you wanting to skip reading it because “okra” is a vegetable many folks don’t want to even try. Okra’s fuzzy, pod-like appearance and seedy, slimy contents are “turnoffs” for people who aren’t prone to try new recipes. This vegetable is literally filled with nutrients, among them vitamins A, B, C and K, potassium, calcium, folic acid, fiber and antioxidants, and if you cook it right, it may be just as delicious as it is nutritious. One hint is to slice okra in fairly thick pieces to “tone down” the texture. Hint #2: you may use the same seasonings and techniques you use to fry, roast, grill, broil or bake other vegetables to truly transform okra. And, (3) when you add it to a recipe, it thickens the consistency and binds the flavors.
RecipesFox11online.com

Grandma Carol's Tuna Salad

For more information on Keeney Home Services and everything they have to offer visit keeneyhomeservices.com. Large Can Tuna (Starkist Solid White Albacore Tuna) Bring water to boil and cook noodles till tender. Chop onion and celery. Rinse with cold water and drain noodles well, it's best when noodles are cold and dry. In mixing bowl, add macaroni, celery, onion, and miracle whip. After mixing well, add in peas and tuna. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Serve cold.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Spaghetti With Cuttlefish

Clean the cuttlefish and cut them into thin strips. Cook in a covered saucepan with 1 garlic clove and 1/2 cup wine for 8 minutes. Drain the cuttlefish and set aside. After 4 minutes, add the peas, cooked until al dente, the cuttlefish, the chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, and the drained spaghetti. Toss to coat and serve immediately.
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: GG’s Banana Bread

Kid Cook Hadley Johnson shares her GG’s recipe for banana bread. 1/2 cup of walnuts (optional) Combine shortening, sugar and eggs and beat together. Add buttermilk, vanilla, soda, powder, salt and flour and beat together. (This is a good taste testing time before the bananas go in!!) Add bananas and beat together. Stir in walnuts if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for approx. 1 hour.
RecipesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Let's Cook

A delicious and easy to prepare side dish. 1, Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish. 2, In a large bowl mix together the zucchini, onion, eggs, muffin mix, salt and pepper. Stir in 4 ounces of the cheese. Spread this mixture into a greased 2-quart casserole dish; top with remaining 4 ounces of cheese.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Waldorf Salad

Extra apples from the market? Try this Waldorf Salad with walnuts and crunchy fall apples. Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chopped walnuts on a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes. Stir occasionally until they are evenly toasted. Combine apples, celery, nuts, and...
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: Cilantro-Lime Sauce

Kid Cook Eleanor Richeson shares the perfect sauce to add to your grilled meat. Combine all ingredients except chops in a medium bowl. Reserve ½ cup of sauce. Grill pork chops, turning once and brushing frequently with sauce mixture, until chops are done. Serve with reserved sauce for dipping.
RecipesNew England Today

Honey-Citrus Chicken

This weeknight-friendly honey-citrus chicken thighs recipe is essentially foolproof. The spice level can be adjusted to your liking, but don’t skimp on the garnishes. 1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges. 1–2 poblano peppers, seeded and sliced crosswise into ½-inch-thick rounds. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. ½ teaspoon freshly ground...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Are Cherry Peppers And How Spicy Are They?

Maybe you're someone who can't get enough spicy food in their life. The guy who always orders extra spicy Chinese, Thai, or Indian dishes, puts hot sauce on everything, and swears by the feeling of a sweaty upper lip or burning throat. Maybe you're the opposite, preferring to play it on the safe side and only eat something if you know it won't cause you the specific type of pain that the capsaicin in spicy foods can induce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy