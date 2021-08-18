Cancel
Traffic

Westbound 215 Beltway closed between Jones, Rainbow after crash

By Justin Hopkins
8newsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on westbound lanes of the southern 215 Beltway between Jones Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard temporarily closed the road to traffic on Tuesday night. Traffic appears to be flowing around the crash at this time.

