Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juab County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Western Millard and Juab Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Millard County through 1030 PM MDT At 1000 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Delta, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Lynndyl and Sutherland. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 84 and 101. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sevier County, UT
City
Hinckley, UT
County
Juab County, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Millard County, UT
City
Delta, UT
City
Oak City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Wind Gust#16 53 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy