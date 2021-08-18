Special Weather Statement issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Western Millard and Juab Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Millard County through 1030 PM MDT At 1000 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Delta, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Lynndyl and Sutherland. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 84 and 101. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH