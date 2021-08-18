Flood Advisory issued for Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 138 AM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Swain and Macon counties following storm-total rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches across the area. However, excessive runoff has caused significant rises along area streams. While smaller streams have crested and are receding, the flood waters are now working through the Little Tennessee and lower Nantahala rivers. The Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers will remain slightly above bankfull levels through Wednesday morning, causing nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, including farmland, parks and greenways, campgrounds, boat-access areas, and outfitter launches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Luada, Burningtown, Wesser, Almond, Cowee and Nantahala.