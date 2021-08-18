Flood Advisory issued for Swain by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in North Carolina Tuckasegee River At Bryson City affecting Swain County. .Storm-total rainfall of 3-5" across the Tuckasegee River watershed from Tropical Storm Fred has caused the Tuckasegee River near Bryson City to rise out of its banks, causing Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying areas, including Bear Hunter Campground and River Rd. The river has crested and will gradually recede below critical levels overnight tonight. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Tuckasegee River At Bryson City. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 11:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Action/Advisory Stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 10.2 feet, which occurred at 11:00 PM EDT. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below Minor Flood Stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling below the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.0 feet by Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, River will overflow its banks and will begin to move into the Bear Hunter Campground near Bryson City. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Low lying areas between Bryson Walk and the river will flood. Upstream between Main Street and the river, low lying areas including parts of the Bear Hunter Campground will flood.alerts.weather.gov
