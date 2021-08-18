Cancel
Swain County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in North Carolina Tuckasegee River At Bryson City affecting Swain County. .Storm-total rainfall of 3-5" across the Tuckasegee River watershed from Tropical Storm Fred has caused the Tuckasegee River near Bryson City to rise out of its banks, causing Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying areas, including Bear Hunter Campground and River Rd. The river has crested and will gradually recede below critical levels overnight tonight. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Tuckasegee River At Bryson City. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 11:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Action/Advisory Stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 10.2 feet, which occurred at 11:00 PM EDT. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below Minor Flood Stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling below the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.0 feet by Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, River will overflow its banks and will begin to move into the Bear Hunter Campground near Bryson City. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Low lying areas between Bryson Walk and the river will flood. Upstream between Main Street and the river, low lying areas including parts of the Bear Hunter Campground will flood.

alerts.weather.gov

