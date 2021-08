Methuen-based P.J. Murphy Transportation was penalized more than $60,000 for spilling an estimated 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel April 17, 2020. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Friday the company was fined $8,625 and must also pay $52,746 to an environmental trust for the release of gasoline and diesel fuel from an overturned tanker truck owned by the company. The spill at the Brown Circle Rotary in Revere caused wetlands damage after entering a storm drain and discharged into Rumney Marsh, Diamond Creek and the Pines River. P.J. Murphy’s payment for the environmental restoration work will be made to the state’s Natural Resource Damages Trust.