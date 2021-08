When the school bells last rang not two months ago, Massachusetts districts didn’t give a second thought to making students, teachers and anyone else entering a building wear a mask. Since then, the COVID-19 situation has not much improved, with cases driven by the delta variant surging despite widespread vaccination. And one assumes school officials would be just as content to pick up where they left off — that is, protecting children and teachers from the spread of a potentially deadly virus by requiring all to wear a mask. Would that it were so easy.