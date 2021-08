The winds of change are blowing off the Great Lakes this football season. Hammond Central is a new school to the Great Lakes Athletic Conference this fall, combining athletes from Hammond and Clark, both of which closed earlier this year. Morton will have a new look after inheriting much of the roster from Gavit. Finally, West Side is operating in a state of flux this year as offseason stadium renovations have been slowed due to a number of factors. The Cougars are currently rearranging their schedule to play the bulk of their season on the road.