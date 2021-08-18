Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred cause for concern in Pittsburgh area

By Ryan Houston, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Neighborhoods across western Pennsylvania are preparing for the possibility of flooding on Wednesday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are expected to bring soaking rain to the region.

The residents of Millvale are all too familiar with the damage caused by flooding.

They said local officials have done a good job keeping Girty’s Run dredged, but whenever a lot of rain is

forecast, they get concerned.

“You always have it in the back of your mind. Yeah, absolutely. There are still some areas that people get nervous about,” said Ray Schmidt.

He remembers the nearly 6 inches of rain that fell from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivan back in 2004.

It took businesses and homeowners weeks to recover from the flooding.

WPXI Pittsburgh

ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
#Western Pennsylvania#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather
