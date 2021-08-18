Cancel
Rock Island County, IL

Rock Island County Board calls for resignation of County Auditor following suspected wire fraud theft

By Michael Tilka
KWQC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - During Tuesday’s Rock Island County Board meeting, board members in a nearly unanimous motion called for the resignation of the county Auditor and Deputy Auditor. The call for resignation comes after Sheriff Gerry Bustos and Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk announced an investigation Friday into a suspected theft of more than $115,000 via wire fraud.

