Rick and Morty Releases New Season 5 Finale Trailer
Rick and Morty has dropped a new trailer for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is unfortunately in the midst of a hiatus for the rest of the month, but it will be making its return this September for the final two episodes of the season in a special one-hour long finale. While this hiatus is definitely stinging fans who have been loving seeing new episodes every week, the wait is now a bit easier thanks to a new trailer for the finale released by Adult Swim.comicbook.com
