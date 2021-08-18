Surging New York Yankees, 'a different team than early in the season,' complete doubleheader sweep of rival Boston Red Sox

This game will also be seven innings. Gil pitches for the Yankees against Eovaldi. The Yankees have a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the first after a stolen base, but a pop out ends the inning. The first two batters reach in the top of the second, but three straight strikeouts end the inning in a situation eerily close to earlier today. With two out in the bottom of the second, Voit (you know, that guy who pretended to be plunked in the day game) hits a solo jack into right for his sixth of the year as the Yankees take the critical 1-0 lead in the nightcap. The Sox put a runner at second with one out after a wild pitch that is really a passed ball but is not scored as such. He moves to third on a groundout before a fly out ends the inning, another missed opportunity for which the Sox will pay dearly. Stanton leads off the bottom of the fourth with a long home run to left to double the lead to 2-0. This is his nineteenth of the year. Odor then doubles to left. With two out, a walk puts two on before a pop out ends the inning. The Sox put runners at the corners with one out in the top of the fifth and have two in scoring position after a fly out, followed by a walk to load the bases. Just like the other game, though, they do not avail themselves of that opportunity and come away with nothing: after the pitching change, Devers grounds into the force out at second.