Two factors have resulted in a corresponding increase in the number of servers supported by today’s sys admin – virtualization and the massive growth of computing in the organization. Even in small and medium-sized companies, it is not unheard of to have a sysadmin supporting 4 servers or so. And of course, this number only goes up as the size of the organization increases. Enter configuration management (CM) tools like Puppet, Chef and Salt. Make no mistake, any of these tools will truly simplify your life as a sysadmin, by automating and minimizing the drudgery of manual server setup and creation. But which one should you go for? As with IOS vs. Android vs. Windows Phone, X-Box vs. PlayStation vs. Wii, each has both diehard loyalists and vociferous critics. The answer, again as happens in many of these wars, is that you need to match and compare each contestant’s capabilities to your own needs, and judge for yourself.