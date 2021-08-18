Cancel
Lynch shuts down Astros for 7 innings as Royals win 3-1

 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals rookie Daniel Lynch doesn't worry too much about the lineup he's facing, even pointing out how the Triple-A team for Detroit once battered him for eight runs. Well, he made the AL West-leading Houston Astros look like a bunch of minor leaguers Tuesday night.

