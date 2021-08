It's BTS time! Yesterday, DC Comics and Webtoon announced they were getting into bed together for a new line in webtoon digital comics featuring DC characters. Now that has been taken up a notch, as Korean production company HYBE is joining in with the new deal to develop what they call "super-scale" stories according to Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo, which means BTS comic books amongst others. Webtoon already runs a BTS digital comics series called Save Me, but this news has been interpreted by, basically, everyone on the internet, to mean that a DC Comics/BTS digital comic crossover is coming soon.