Ford-Corkscrew fire grows dramatically Monday night, takes 8 homes

The raging Ford-Corkscrew fire took eight homes and ballooned on Monday night, more than doubling in size from 6,000 acres to more than 15,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters worked to bulldoze fire lines and kill ignitions to prevent the fire from reaching any more structures . As of Tuesday night, firefighters had not reached any containment on the fire, which is burning in a heavily wooded area east of Ford in Stevens County.