Lamar, SC

Lamar suffers defeat in Pre-season Scrimmage against Crestwood

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamar Silver Foxes suffered a defeat by Crestwood 19-0 in a scrimmage action played in Florence at the Jamboree held at West Florence Stadium on Friday, August 13. The Silver Foxes suffered several sacks and a tough defense against Crestwood during the 2-quarter scrimmage. Lamar was able to make several 1st downs during the game but didn’t have enough time to complete a touchdown. This season, enjoy a Friday night football game and show support for your local high school teams!

