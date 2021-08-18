Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartsville, SC

Hartsville High School: ‘Excited, but with a little bit of caution’

newsandpress.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does Hartsville High School’s head football coach, Jeff Calabrese, feel about the Red Foxes’ upcoming season? “Excited,” he says. “But with a little bit of caution.” The caution comes from the fact that COVID-19, which plagued all sports in the Darlington County School District last year, is still a threat. And with the virus’ Delta variant pushing up cases throughout the state and nation, there’s no way to know how things will go. “I think we all thought the worst was behind us,” says Calabrese, who has been head football coach at HHS since 2005, and has coached 204 games, winning 159 of them. “But the pandemic is still with us, still affecting us.” Coaches, Calabrese says, need a certain amount of routine, a standard operating procedure, to work from. COVID has been denying that for a long time by making everything uncertain. “This COVID stuff,” Calabrese says, “has really kicked us sideways.” Last season, the Red Foxes were only able to play seven games. (They finished the season 4-3.) This season, the coach says, “Our team is inexperienced. We have a long way to go.” The team’s roster this season includes 61 people, with about 20 seniors. But some of the seniors have not played varsity football. “We’re going to have challenges,” Calabrese says. But his aim is to get the players to maximize their ability and “give us the best version of themselves.” — Bobby Bryant.

www.newsandpress.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Education
Hartsville, SC
Education
Hartsville, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#American Football#Hartsville High School#The Red Foxes#Hhs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy