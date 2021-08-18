Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Local areas of frost are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning A much cooler air mass is moving into Nevada behind a cold front. Below normal temperatures will lead to some areas dropping into the 30`s later tonight through early Thursday morning. This could lead to some local areas of frost. Please consider protecting or covering any plants that are highly sensitive to the cold. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eureka County, NV
County
Humboldt County, NV
County
Nye County, NV
County
Elko County, NV
State
Nevada State
County
White Pine County, NV
City
Eureka, NV
City
Elko, NV
County
Lander County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy