Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Local areas of frost are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning A much cooler air mass is moving into Nevada behind a cold front. Below normal temperatures will lead to some areas dropping into the 30`s later tonight through early Thursday morning. This could lead to some local areas of frost. Please consider protecting or covering any plants that are highly sensitive to the cold. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.