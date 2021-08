Before today’s Kentucky Football practice leftovers, a message from our sponsor:. Sports are back, and this year, you deserve to enjoy every second of it. LaRosa’s is ready to make it memorable, with their crowd pleasers that include an order of 50 wings for all your friends, or an extra-large pizza for just the family. LaRosa’s will make your game day a guaranteed hit! Visit us at LAROSAS.com to order pick-up, delivery, or join us in our dining room!