Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tooele County through 1030 PM MDT At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vernon, or 25 miles southeast of Dugway English Village, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon and Lofgreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

