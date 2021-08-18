Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, McCone, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Glasgow. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; McCone; Western Roosevelt Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of southwestern Roosevelt, east central Valley and McCone Counties through 1100 PM MDT At 956 PM MDT, the public reported strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from near Nashua to near Rock Creek Rec Area to 8 miles south of Flowing Wells Rest Area. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The strongest winds will occur well away from rain and lightning. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Circle, Nashua, Frazer, Vida, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area, Brockway, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Oswego, Weldon and Watkins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH