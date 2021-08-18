Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Retired Acadiana marine watches chaos unfold in Afghanistan

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM1GX_0bUowr1F00

United States troops are heading back to Afghanistan to secure Kabul's main airport. This comes after a chaotic scene Monday, where thousands of people flooded the airport in a desperate attempt to get away from the Taliban.

All U.S. personnel have been evacuated from the country; they'll be followed by U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked with U.S. forces.

Many who are fleeing are worried that the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the U.S. government.

As the Taliban continue to take over Afghanistan, a retired U.S. Marine is watching the chaos unfold from about 7,800 miles away in Acadiana. Jeff Johnson served in Afghanistan for six months in 2009, and said what's currently happening there is difficult to watch.

"I say it's frustrating because we've done a lot of good work there and did lots of good things," he said.

Johnson told KATC that when he was in Afghanistan, a large portion of the population couldn't read - most of them women - but that's changed since the U.S. arrived.

With the situation continuing to unfold, the former Marine worries more violent days are ahead, some of them targeting the U.S.

"If you ask me, I'm concerned," he said. "Just a matter of time."

READ MORE on the chaos in Afghanistan here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Taliban#Afghans#Americans#U S Marine#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy