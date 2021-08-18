Forgot to add a 12 day vacation outside the country on N400 application. What should I do?

The possibility for the recurring rounds of the federal aid stimulus check payments is only diminishing with time. It appears that the federal government will not be providing the money to the citizens of the United States of America. However, there are a few states that are trying their best to ensure that the people receive the money as they have received a total of 200 billion USD in order to meet the demands and challenges faced due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The deadline by which the money must be distributed in the 31st of the month of December. And following this, some states have even begun providing stimulus check money.