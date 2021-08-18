Cancel
Forgot to add a 12 day vacation outside the country on N400 application. What should I do?

 8 days ago

Hi. I submitted my N400 application for citizenship in December last year. I have my interview scheduled for Friday 8/19 (two days from today). I have just realized that I forgot to add a vacation I had taken in 2017 for 12 days to Dubai. How do I modify the N400? I have written a message on USCIS asking for instructions on how to modify the N400 but havent heard back yet. Do I just mention that in the interview? And, should I just mention this information if the officer doesn't not ask me if there are any changes to be made in my N400 since filing?

