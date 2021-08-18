Manchester City remain focused on landing Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m... as Jorge Mendes looks for a club capable of taking on Portuguese superstar's huge £25.5m-a-year salary
Manchester City have been given the chance to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular £25million transfer but remain focussed on signing Harry Kane. Juventus are prepared to sell Ronaldo, who will be a free agent next summer, and agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have offered him to some of Europe's top clubs despite a denial from the player.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0