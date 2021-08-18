Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City remain focused on landing Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m... as Jorge Mendes looks for a club capable of taking on Portuguese superstar's huge £25.5m-a-year salary

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have been given the chance to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular £25million transfer but remain focussed on signing Harry Kane. Juventus are prepared to sell Ronaldo, who will be a free agent next summer, and agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have offered him to some of Europe's top clubs despite a denial from the player.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Portuguese#Juventus#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerNBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Juventus transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man City Offer Cristiano Ronaldo TWO-YEAR Contract

The Premier League champions are seeking an urgent alternative to Harry Kane in the final few days of the transfer window, after the Tottenham star confirmed his stay at the North London club. One such option that has emerged in recent days is that of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola insists Gabriel Jesus is still 'incredibly important' for Manchester City and a 'proper striker' despite interest in huge deal for Harry Kane

Pep Guardiola has emphasised the importance of Gabriel Jesus to his Manchester City side as Harry Kane speculation continues to dominate the Premier League build-up. City have been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham and England captain Kane throughout the summer and manager Guardiola last week confirmed the club's interest.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on the speculation surrounding his future in 286-word statement on social media, labelling links to Man City, Real and PSG 'disrespectful' and 'just talk' with superstar 'focused' at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed talk of a move away from Juventus, insisting the links are 'disrespectful' and that he remains focused on continuing with the Serie A giants. Reports in Italy earlier this week claimed the Portugal star wants to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, with some claiming the forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the 36-year-old to Manchester City for just £25million.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Cristiano Ronaldo Offered To Manchester United's Rivals At Just $36M: Report

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to Manchester City in the 2021 summer transfer window. Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Portuguese forward as an alternate option to Harry Kane, reported Italian publication Corriere dello Sport. Juventus are keen on removing Ronaldo from their wage structure and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bernardo Silva 'REJECTS moving to Tottenham as part of any Man City offer for Harry Kane, with super-agent Jorge Mendes failing to convince the midfielder AND still pitching Cristiano Ronaldo to City'

Bernardo Silva has stressed to Manchester City that he has no interest in being included in any potential part-exchange deal for wantaway Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, according to reports. Premier League champions City are desperate to land Kane, but his hefty price tag of around £150million has proved...
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils can sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €28m, club want Portuguese midfielder for less than his £40m valuation, and more

Manchester United equalled the longest unbeaten away run in the history of top-flight English football with their 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday. The Red Devils salvaged a point from losing position thanks to Mason Greenwood. The result highlighted a few gaps in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team that the Norwegian will be hoping to address before the end of the summer.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo available for just £25m - report

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for just £25m, reports state, as we approach the final week of the transfer window. Clubs around Europe have until 11pm BST on August 31 to complete their summer business. Ronaldo is under contract at Juventus until next summer but he could be on the move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy