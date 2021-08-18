Philadelphia Union sign Olivier Mbaizo to multi-year extension

The Philadelphia Union announced a multi-year contract extension Tuesday for defender Olivier Mbaizo.

The 24-year-old right back has started 18 of the Union’s 19 MLS matches this season, tallying two assists.

Mbaizo has five assists in 37 games (33 starts) since making his league debut with Philadelphia in 2018.

“When we signed Olivier, we knew he had the tools to become a top defender in this league and he has emerged as such,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “Our system requires fullbacks to contribute in the attack, defense, and transition and Olivier’s quickness and competitiveness make him a perfect fit for such a role. His continued growth and dedication made this a well-earned contract extension.”

Internationally, Mbaizo has earned four caps with the Cameroonian national team.

