Babe Ruth World Series: Eau my!

Caleb Moss celebrates after recording the final strikeout, clinching Eau Claire's 4-3 win on Tuesday night over West Fargo to close out the fourth night of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series at Bookin Memorial Field in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – It's a double-edged sword for Eau Claire manager Chad Gorman.

On one hand, the Ohio Valley regional champions could be just two wins away from the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series title if things break their way Wednesday.

Of course, earning that spot in the semifinals means his Wisconsin squad will have not one, but two days without a game. Eau Claire finished off pool play with an intense 4-3 win over West Fargo, eliminating the Midwest Plains runner-up from bracket-play contention.

Eau Claire will now wait and see what happens on the final night of pool play at the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex. At 3-1, Eau Claire could win the American division and advance directly into the semifinal round of the tournament on Friday.

"I wouldn't mind one day off. I'm not sure how we'd handle multiple days off," Gorman said.

Caleb Moss, who clinched Eau Claire's third win of the World Series by striking out the side in the seventh, had some thoughts on what his teammates could do with an extended break from postseason play.

"Maybe we could go up to the Iowa State Fair," Moss suggested. "We'd be able to have all sorts of time to check it out if we didn't have to play until Friday."

Eau Claire had to raise their level of play on Tuesday against a West Fargo team playing to keep their championship hopes alive. Espen Westby drove in the first run of the game, beating out a infield single with two outs in the second inning.

Hunter Sandberg provided Eau Claire with an immediate response, doubling in starting pitcher Jack Bjerke with two outs before coming home with the tiebreaking run on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Aaron Gust, putting Eau Claire right back on top 2-1.

"That was the best that West Fargo has played all tournament," Gorman said. "They hit everything hard. That was the most intense game we've played so far."

Sandberg delivered two more runs for Eau Claire, driving in Jack Gorman and Warren Bowe with a single in the fourth. West Fargo, fighting for their tournament lives, rallied back with an RBI double by Trey Husar in the fifth before scoring West Fargo's third run later in the frame.

West Fargo put the tying run at second base with a one-out double by Evan Krogen giving the Rattlers a chance to tie to the game late. Relief pitching and stellar defense, however, put the game away as Moss came on to set down West Fargo swinging letting out a huge roar after setting down Huser to end the game in the top of the seventh.

"It was very emotional," Moss said. "There was a lot of noise coming from the crowd. You just have to find a way to tune it out and do your job. The curveball was really working for me in that situation. We're here at the World Series and there's a lot of adrenline running around."

West Fargo (0-3) will close out their stay at the Babe Ruth World Series on Wednesday. The North Dakota squad faces Greater Keene (New Hampshire) at approximately 7:30 p.m.