Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg announce they are parents

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLaqN_0bUouDDx00
Transpiration Secertary Pete Buttigieg (L) announced Tuesday that he and husband, Chasten Buttigieg, have become parents. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he and husband, Chasten Buttigieg, have welcomed a child into their family.

Pete, the head of the Department of Transportation and the first openly gay Cabinet secretary, said the adoption process is not yet done but "we're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!"

The news comes after Chasten told The Washington Post late last month that they have been trying to adopt for a year and have participated in home studies and parenting workshops.

He told The Post that they had been added to a list to that would allow them to adopt children who had been abandoned or surrendered with little notice and through a longer process that included choose them anonymously.

In the tweet on Tuesday, Pete said that they had for some time now "wanted to grow our family."

The Victory Institute, which seeks to increase the number of LGBT public officials, said in a statement that the pair "upended stereotypes and transformed perceptions" of millions of Americans during his presidential campaign ahead of November's general election and they will continue to do so through their adoption.

"As parents, they will now shine a national spotlight on LGBTQ families, who often face daunting challenges because of outdated policies that narrowly define what families are," Mayor Annise Parker, president and chief executive of LGBTQ Victory Institute, said in a statement. "Their adoption is an opportunity to have a national dialogue about creating a legal and legislative framework that supports all parents and children."

Pete and Chasten were married in 2018.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
39K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Annise Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Cabinet#The Washington Post#The Post#The Victory Institute#Americans#Lgbtq Victory Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
South Bend, INnickiswift.com

Pete Buttigieg Reveals Big Information About His Personal Life

Pete Buttigieg, the current Secretary of Transportation in President Joe Biden's administration, just shared some exciting news. While there are still significant details he has to hold back for now, the personal news he shared is generating a huge response. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, married his...
Dallas, TXadvocatemag.com

M Streets neighbor Colin Allred rides DART with Pete Buttigieg

M Streets neighbor and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred came home to Dallas to show Pete Buttigieg around our city. Allred rode the DART rail with the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. “We want to make sure that that national money comes to North Texas,” Allred told WFAA. “And so I wanted to show the secretary the good things that we’re doing here and the projects that we need to get that funding for.”
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Visits North Texas

On the heels of a big win in the Senate, the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to North Texas. He toured the Terminal C construction site at DFW Airport. It is a modernization project, bringing much-needed space to the airport. He was joined by Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, and Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey. Buttigieg then took a trip on a Dart Train. He spoke to NBC 5 about real, lasting change.
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
NFLCNN

A Herschel Walker candidacy is a total nightmare for Senate Republicans

(CNN) — The news Monday that former NFL star Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia is terrible news for Senate Republicans hoping to retake the majority next November. Walker's move from Texas, where he has lived for decades, to Georgia preceded him filing papers Tuesday to run for...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?

Looking back on that first meeting more than two years ago, it’s amazing to me how well it all worked. It was the quarterly meeting of the Mainstream Media Marxists, MMM for short. We met in the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria basement in Washington, D.C. That was James Carville’s idea. He had planted a rumor with the right-wing outrage machine that the place was a haven for Democratic sex traffickers. If a bunch of Democrats and Marxist reporters walked in there, it would just feed the conspiracy.

Comments / 3

Community Policy