Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Battlefield 2042' Hazard Zone Mode Gameplay Details And More Discovered

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA and DICE have not yet revealed concrete details about the Hazard Zone mode of "Battlefield 2042" but early datamining efforts suggest this year's installment could offer players a new kind of experience. The team behind the upcoming title has yet to fully disclose details about the Hazard Zone aside...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Battlefield#Helicopters#Dice#Tarkov Hunt Showdown#Orbital#Intel#Atv#Loadout Insurance#Npc#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Fortnite as Open-world RPG? Leaked Image May Hint at New Gameplay Mode

Circumstantial evidence has emerged that suggests Fortnite will get an open-world mode reminiscent of RPGs. In the wake of Epic Games and Apple's lawsuit, it was reported online in May this year that Fortnite might get an open-world mode. Since then, fans haven't seen any official information from the publisher. However, according to Hypex, a leaker who deals with reports on Fortnite, on August 10, users discovered a new image in the game files, named Saturn. It suggests the appearance of a gameplay mode strongly associated with the RPG genre. If the earlier reports about the open-world mode turn out to have something to do with the new picture, players will be given the opportunity to take part in something really interesting.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Battlefield 2042 Leaked Gameplay Footage Surfaces Ahead of Short Movie Premiere

Battlefield 2042 failed to withhold the power of secrecy, as multiple leaked gameplay videos have started surfacing online. The leaks have been posted recently when EA is supposed to reveal the short movie Exodus, planned to reveal and bring fans closer with the world of Battlefield 2042. The Exodus short movie is about to premiere in 10 minutes from the time of this writing.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Battlefield 2042 closed technical alpha gameplay leaks

Gameplay is starting to emerge on various online platforms for Battlefield 2042, showing off what a lucky few have been able to experience in the game’s technical playtest. Following on from the Battlefield Portal reveal, the technical alpha is the next big step in the developer starting to test the game, its servers, and how players interact with various elements of what DICE and a suite of other EA studios have been working on lately.
FIFAvgchartz.com

FIFA 22 Trailers Detail Improvements to Career and Ultimate Team Modes - News

Electronic Arts has released two new trailers for FIFA 22 that detail the improvements to the Career and Ultimate Team modes. FIFA 22 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia on October 1. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Is Reportedly A Mix Of Hunt Showdown & Escape From Tarkov

Dataminers have been uncovered evidence to suggest that Battlefield 2042‘s Hazard Zone will combine elements of Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, using existing maps. Twitter user temporyal has revealed that the Orbital for Battlefield 2042 features built-in support for Hazard Zone, although right now other locations have yet to be confirmed. Players can apparently expect to gather intel from data drives and crashed satellites in Hazard Zone.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

EA scrambles to take down leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay

As the Battlefield 2042 technical preview goes ahead, EA is scrambling to take down leaked gameplay footage all over the internet. Last week, Battlefield fans were invited to sign up to test a technical preview of the game, which they were not allowed to discuss even receiving. Of course, despite...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042 Exodus and the 9 things we discovered…

This past Thursday the Battlefield’s Youtube Channel released a video called Battlefield 2042 Short Film Exodus. The 9-minute video aims to tell us more about the story of the game to be released this October set in a near future with bigger maps and players counts than ever before. After...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Chivalry 2 House Galencourt Update Introduces 2 New Maps, Arena Gameplay Mode, Several Customization Items, and More

Publisher Tripwire Presents and developer Torn Banner Studios have revealed the first free content update coming to the multiplayer first-person slasher, Chivalry 2. This update, called House Galencourt, introduces various game-changing additions that will assuredly enhance the gameplay experience for fans and potentially engage prospective new ones. Firstly, the new...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Humankind Video Details Gameplay and System Changes in Late Game

Anyone who’s played a Civilization-style game will tell you that the late game is often as important, if not more so, than the beginning or middle. Amplitude Studios’ Humankind is no different and in a new video, the development team talks about how it’s introducing new systems in the Industrial and Contemporary eras while disrupting older ones to provide new challenges.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Dataminer Leaks Possible Hazard Zone Features

Datamined files from the “Battlefield 2042” playtest have seemingly revealed key details regarding Hazard Zone, a new game mode that the developers have been teasing ever since the game was announced in E3 2021. Hazard Zone was teased as a brand-new, high-stakes experience that has never before been done in...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Battlefield 4’s Kimble “Irish” Graves is Ready For His Comeback in Battlefield 2042, Biography and More

The old, renowned agent from the Battlefield 4 video game is ready to make his comeback and prevent a monstrous disaster in Battlefield 2042. As we have seen in the latest Exodus short movie published by EA, Irish is back as a leader of the multi-factioned No-Pats, and also as a playable specialist. Known for his skills, actions, and specialty, he’s one of the favorite characters that are making a comeback to Battlefield 2042.

Comments / 0

Community Policy