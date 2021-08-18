Rays' Chris Ellis: Earns win in season debut

Ellis (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven across four scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. Ellis followed Drew Rasmussen and Adam Conley into the game but threw the final four innings to earn the win in his season debut. He wasn't pitching in a high-leverage scenario -- he entered the game with an eight-run lead -- but the performance was impressive nevertheless. He generated 16 swinging strikes on only 62 pitches, backing up his seven punchouts. Ellis worked primarily as a starter with Triple-A Durham and struggled to a 6.32 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 57 frames prior to being called up. While that casts some doubt on his ability to carry this type of performance forward, the Rays ability to put their pitchers in a position to succeed could aid Ellis to close the season.