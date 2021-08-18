Braves' Austin Riley: Smacks 26th homer

Albies went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday in an extra-innings victory versus the Reds. The second baseman scored Atlanta's first run following a first-inning single, but he saved his biggest hit for last. While trailing by a run with two outs in the 11th inning, Albies launched a three-run shot to right field to send the team home with a win. The long ball was his 19th of the campaign -- two of which have come in his past three games. Albies is nearing the career-high mark of 24 homers he set in both 2018 and 2019.