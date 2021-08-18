Braves' Austin Riley: Smacks 26th homer
Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Marlins. Riley provided Atlanta with an insurance run in the ninth inning, slugging his 26th homer of the season. He's in the midst of another power surge, as he's now gone yard three times in his last five games. He's collected at least one hit in four of those games, including two-multi hit efforts. For the season, Riley has 73 RBI and 68 runs scored to go along with a .294/.371/.531 line across 493 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
