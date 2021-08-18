Indians' Daniel Johnson: Homers in win
Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a single in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Twins. In his first game back with the big club since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Johnson took Twins starter Bailey Ober deep in the fifth inning to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead. He later tacked on a base hit. Cleveland's acquisition of Myles Straw slashed Johnson's playing time, and Cleveland's outfield remains quite a crowded place. Unless he can build on this effort, he faces an uphill battle in sticking on the roster.www.cbssports.com
