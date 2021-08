Second-year New Orleans Saints cornerback Keith Washington II has worked out an injury settlement with the team, per his representatives with Icon Sports Consulting. This means that he will be released from the injured reserve list with a buyout equivalent to the estimated weeks he would have missed during the regular season, allowing him to try out for other NFL teams once he has recovered from this undisclosed injury (NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will probably receive his own injury settlement).