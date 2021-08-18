Cancel
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Snaps up 17th save

 8 days ago

Clase worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his 17th save of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Twins. Clase was his normal overpowering self Tuesday night, with nine of his 15 pitches registering at 100 mph or faster. He struck out Mitch Garver and Miguel Sano before getting Rob Refsnyder to fly out to end the game. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 12 appearances and has a K:BB in August of 7:1.

