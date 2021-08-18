Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Snaps up 17th save

Colome earned the save over the White Sox on Tuesday by pitching a perfect ninth inning. Colome didn't collect any strikeouts in the outing, but he mowed down Chicago in order on only 10 pitches in the ninth inning. Prior to August, the right-hander was almost entirely off fantasy radars, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP while notching only two saves and five holds. He has turned things around dramatically this month, however, going 4-for-4 in save attempts while holding opponents scoreless over 4.1 innings covering five appearances. He is suddenly worth a pickup for fantasy managers in need of saves.