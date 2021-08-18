Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, VT

Milton family loses dog in fire that destroys their home

By Courtney Kramer
mychamplainvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family in Milton lost their dog in a fire Tuesday night. The home is destroyed, due to smoke damage. It happened on McMullen road around 8pm. Firefighters say a neighbor in the duplex smelled smoke. That neighbor was able to call the homeowner, who was not at home, for the door code. But the pet could not be saved due to heavy heat and flames. Chief Chris Poirier says the firemen were greeted with a large fire in the kitchen.

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milton, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Accidents
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Milton, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy