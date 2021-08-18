Cancel
Dr. John Jupp OBE: “Good leadership is paramount”

By Ben Ari
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood leadership is paramount. In a crisis you will need to become more decisive, more dictatorial maybe, and people will want this initially. They want to be told what to do to cope. But be careful. You need to step away from this mode as soon as you are able as you will disempower people, they will become disengaged and frustrations and relationships will worsen. The playbook of air accidents is full of dictatorial captains whose inability to listen to their disengaged fellow crew members was a major factor in the accident. Good leadership is also a major factor in the resilience of others.

Aerospace & DefenseThrive Global

Gordon L. Bocher: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. During that rescue mission in 1977, my crew and the helicopter we were escorting violated AFR 60–16 at least four times. These were major violations. However, we could not have successfully completed the mission if we adhered to this Air Force regulation. In this interview series, we...
HealthThrive Global

Christopher Kokoski: “Communicate your needs”

Communicate your needs. Many people suffer in silence. One way to “reverse” burnout is to communicate your needs to the people around you. At work, share your struggle with your supervisor or boss. Ask them to help you prioritize your work or get help with difficult projects. Be creative. You might be able to adjust your role or schedule in the organization. If you don’t want to talk to your boss, you may want to consider transitioning to a new workplace (if possible).
BusinessThrive Global

Mark Layden of CyberGrants: “Assume and act with good intention”

Assume and act with good intention — Especially as it relates to CSR management, leaders must always act with good intentions. Of course, this helps towards the goal of doing good things, but it also helps to set an example for the rest of a company’s employees. A company’s culture, attitude, and workflow all start at the top. Setting the right example and leading with compassion will set positive motion throughout an entire organization.
EconomyThrive Global

Robert Jönsson, Co-Founder Of Scandinavian Spaces: “Competition to attract top talent”

I think HR policies for companies will adapt to attract top talent. We are especially seeing this within the tech sector, where prior to the pandemic, companies were offering onsite catering, childcare, etc. But now, even more than amenities, HR policies governing how, when, and where staff can work may force an arms race to attract top talent. I think this would be a positive trend that could empower employees.
Public HealthThrive Global

Natalie Fedie of HighRadius: “You need to be prepared for anything”

You need to be prepared for anything. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it would be that “nobody can predict the future, but at least be prepared for it!” Not only do we personally need to be prepared for disaster or illness, but what I learned is that companies need to be agile and able to pivot their business models in order to survive. At HighRadius, we actually did well during the pandemic as our clients were focused on increasing access to working capital, our integrated Accounts Receivable software solutions allow them to identify opportunities to collect revenue more effectively and reduce deductions easier.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Irene Forte: “Empathy”

Years back, I helped develop a training program with the School of Life to help our Rocco Forte Hotel team with emotional intelligence. What I learned in creating this program from the School of Life team was the importance of empathy; empathy is the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place. Essentially, it‘s putting yourself in someone else’s position and feeling what they must be feeling. This is vital to deliver good service to guests in a hotel, but also incredibly vital for business and life more generally.
MusicThrive Global

Brennen Matthews of ROUTE Magazine: “The key is to understand what works best for you”

Burnout and managing stress and fatigue is specific to every individual. It presents itself in different ways to different people. So, the key is to understand what works best for you. It is very easy to get overwhelmed and be emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted when you are working with constant tight deadlines, distribution delays, undependable freelancers, advertisers who do not have their art ready in time for going to print, and all of the challenges that come with print magazine publishing. Burnout not only affects your creative productivity, but it also affects your mental health and sense of accomplishment.
RetailThrive Global

Alice Kim of Hanalei: “LEARN TO DELEGATE”

LEARN TO DELEGATE — When we first started it was just me and my husband running the business. As we started to grow, we found it difficult to do everything, so we finally decided to hire employees. And now we have 15 full and 15 part time employees, I realize my job is mostly delegating and managing. So my day is full of following up with my employees via email or phone. It took me a while to realize that being productive is not necessarily doing a spreadsheet or PowerPoint, but making sure to delegate projects and empowering my employees to make decisions and drive projects forward without frequent touch bases.
WorldThrive Global

Scottish Tales, For A Soldier’s Bliss! Andy Stewart #Scotland

One of the most enticing atmospheres, when it comes to the tales of soldiers, is their longing for home. Bring with them the music, it’s the folklore to their song. Being away makes you appreciate the very meaning of home. In fact, somehow, home manages to come to you. Even in the recognition of difference it comes to you.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Jonathan Webb of Krueger International (KI): “Engagement”

Engagement: Active disengagement was an issue before the pandemic. Now, with increases in remote work and reliance on technology to communicate, organizations must determine best practices to build engagement among workers. Purposeful interactions such as team-building and social events can bring people together. Also, installing a suitable hybrid work model that actively brings people together to ideate and interact is needed.
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Irina Kharina of Tsarina Gems: “Know your worth”

Know your worth. It may be tempting to say yes to every single client or project, especially when you are starting out. However, there will always be people who are looking for a bargain and I learned that it is ok to politely decline if the client is not right for you. I am always happy to share some knowledge or free resources with potential clients, however I also learned not to start the gemstone sourcing or jewelry design process until there is a financial commitment.
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

ViacomCBS seeks UK originals for Paramount+

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer at ViacomCBS Networks UK, has revealed that the business would be commissioning local content for the new SVoD service Paramount+, set to launch in the UK in 2022. Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Frow outlined plans for Paramount+ to feature high-end, original drama and...
EconomyThrive Global

Andrew Griffiths: “The power of leveraging”

The power of leveraging. I work to leverage my books every single day, of every single week, of every single month, of every single year of every single decade. That’s why I’m successful. I’m always looking for ways to promote, leverage, partner, get media opportunities, etc. with my books and I find it has become a state of mind. I never leave home without some books in my bag. I’m always actively looking for opportunities.
CancerThrive Global

Dr. Shayanti Mukherjee of The Ritchie Centre: “Losing good talent is a big loss to our society, a loss we cannot really afford”

I am motivated to see that with each passing day, there is a positive change when it comes to women in STEM. This is coming from organizations, society and women themselves. There is more awareness and understanding of how unequal the status quo currently is. To solve a problem, we need to acknowledge that there is a deficiency. There is a long way to go when it comes to leadership roles in STEM, and more so for women of color. Specifically, I feel there is a need for consideration in evaluating outputs relative to opportunity. There is also a need for overcoming general prejudice about outputs, women and children. Losing good talent is a big loss to our society, a loss we cannot really afford.
Health Servicesatlantanews.net

Dr. Preethi John Director, Chitkara Global Health Institute

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an effort to support the development of a diverse pool of women leaders in global health, the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) and the Women and Health Initiative (WHI) within the Global Health and Population Department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health offers the Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health, a year-long program designed to advance the leadership skills of talented global health leaders from low and middle-income countries who are committed to the mentorship of future women leaders in medicine and public health.
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Leadership in the Amazon

Anthropologist connects leadership research to a program that nurtures future Indigenous leaders. Attending college is a daunting proposition for many first-generation students. Even more so for those who speak a language not spoken at their college and hail from a culture outside the mainstream. Such is the case for five Tsimané students attending the Universidad Autonoma del Beni (UAB) in Trinidad, Bolivia, said associate professor of leadership studies and anthropologist Christopher von Rueden.

