Dr. John Jupp OBE: “Good leadership is paramount”
Good leadership is paramount. In a crisis you will need to become more decisive, more dictatorial maybe, and people will want this initially. They want to be told what to do to cope. But be careful. You need to step away from this mode as soon as you are able as you will disempower people, they will become disengaged and frustrations and relationships will worsen. The playbook of air accidents is full of dictatorial captains whose inability to listen to their disengaged fellow crew members was a major factor in the accident. Good leadership is also a major factor in the resilience of others.thriveglobal.com
