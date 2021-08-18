Dr. John Jupp OBE: “Good leadership is paramount”

You need to be prepared for anything. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it would be that “nobody can predict the future, but at least be prepared for it!” Not only do we personally need to be prepared for disaster or illness, but what I learned is that companies need to be agile and able to pivot their business models in order to survive. At HighRadius, we actually did well during the pandemic as our clients were focused on increasing access to working capital, our integrated Accounts Receivable software solutions allow them to identify opportunities to collect revenue more effectively and reduce deductions easier.