David Berlyne of Lester Bleckner & Shaw: “Learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities”
I don’t have one thing I wish someone had told me. I’ve always very much enjoyed figuring things out myself and I hate people whining about their regrets. There is no mis-step I have taken that I would do differently. Everything I have done, good, bad or indifferent, got me to where I am now. And now I am a very happy partner working with talented terrific people at an ascendent firm, Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP, in the greatest city in the world. So maybe that’s one thing I actually do wish someone told me — learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0