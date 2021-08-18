David Berlyne of Lester Bleckner & Shaw: “Learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities”

…I will never be as prepared as I would like to be. Going along with being a planner, I am also a survivalist; I like to be super prepared. It’s no secret that I am an over packer, that also my house is filled with lots of things on Amazon that is promised to make your life easier. However, I will never be as prepared as I would like to be in business. I don’t necessarily have as much extra cash flow, or staff, or time as I want, at least in this stage of my business. I am not going to be able to over pack for business and have extra sweaters and extra toothbrushes and all those just in case items, that’s not what entrepreneurship is. Entrepreneurship is making the best out of maybe not having quite exactly what you feel you need to be prepared. It’s important to recognize that you do actually have all that you need.