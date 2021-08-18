Jagger Walk of Runaway New York: “I would say is needed to succeed in the fashion industry is to spend time developing a brand and name you believe in”
Runaway New York is still very new, but the first thing I would say is needed to succeed in the fashion industry is to spend time developing a brand and name you believe in. The name of your organization should be an extension of your work and even of yourself. I came up with the name Runaway New York based on a feeling of wanting to create a brand that could represent my affinity for New York City and the moments I’ve experienced.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0