Communicate your needs. Many people suffer in silence. One way to “reverse” burnout is to communicate your needs to the people around you. At work, share your struggle with your supervisor or boss. Ask them to help you prioritize your work or get help with difficult projects. Be creative. You might be able to adjust your role or schedule in the organization. If you don’t want to talk to your boss, you may want to consider transitioning to a new workplace (if possible).