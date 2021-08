We love a good collab, and the one between Todd Snyder and Champion has been the object of our affection for a while now. This Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt is no exception. Available in three colors — Hunt Club, Tuscan Terracotta and Antique Aqua — its design is meant to give it a worn-in, seemingly inside-out appearance, reminiscent of your most-loved sweatshirt that you’ve probably had since college. On sale now for just $99, the Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt is “midweight” by sweatshirt standards, and there are matching shorts (also on sale) to pair it with. So, basically, the perfect ensemble for ushering in fall.