Everything's Gonna Be Okay Cancelled at Freeform After 2 Seasons
Everything will not be Ok for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, unfortunately: Freeform has cancelled the Josh Thomas-led comedy after two seasons. Thomas confirmed the news himself via tweet on Tuesday: “We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last.” He added that “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive. I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.”www.imdb.com
