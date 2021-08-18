Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Everything's Gonna Be Okay Cancelled at Freeform After 2 Seasons

By Dave Nemetz
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Everything will not be Ok for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, unfortunately: Freeform has cancelled the Josh Thomas-led comedy after two seasons. Thomas confirmed the news himself via tweet on Tuesday: “We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last.” He added that “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive. I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.”

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Freeform Cancels Josh Thomas Comedy Series – Talesbuzz

The second season of Freeform comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be its last, the network has confirmed. Creator-star Josh Thomas made the announcement via Twitter earlier this evening—thanking Freeform, who he said has been “a dream to work with – so cool and open and sincerely progressive. “I’m so...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Canceled, ‘MasterChef’ Renewed, ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ Premiere Date, ‘FBoy Island’ Renewed, ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Streaming and More!

Season 2 of the Freeform series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is officially the final season of the series. Creator Josh Thomas announced they have chosen to end the series. Thomas currently has other projects in the works. Fox has renewed MasterChef for season 12. The cooking competition series has been...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Demi Burnett Crashes Season 7: “I’m Gonna Steal All Their Men”

After two long years, Bachelor In Paradise is finally back. And pretty much every Bachelor Nation season promises to be the most dramatic yet, but Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 may actually live up to that title. The cast of singles is bigger than ever before, and the return of some familiar faces is bound to create a whole new level of beachside drama. The August 16 premiere reintroduced one Bachelor in Paradise star who’s bound to make waves: Demi Burnett.
TV ShowsRefinery29

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 3 Recap: It’s Gonna Be… Tre?

Tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise starts by prompting a terrifying question: Are some of these people too young to have experienced *NSYNC? The show opens with the contestants coming across a boombox and a note that says “play me." “It’s Gonna Be Me” blasts from the speakers, and soon, guest host Lance Bass reveals himself. Everyone seems excited, but I can’t help but think about how young some of them are. I regret to inform anyone over the age of 30 that “Tearin’ Up My Heart” was released the year that Serena P was born: 1997.
Posted by
BET

Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Release Date Announced

Insecure, which premiered in 2016, explores the trials and tribulations of Issa’s love life, friendships, and life in Los Angeles. Alongside Rae, the show features Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), and Amanda Seales (Tiffany). The HBO series was co-created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Kids Who Love Moana and Raya Need to See the Trailer For Netflix's New Series, Maya and the Three

Netflix's new animated kids' series, Maya and the Three, is giving us major Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon adventure vibes. The show centers around Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess, Maya, who on the cusp of her fifteenth birthday and coronation discovers her family has a secret past. To save her friends and family from the vengeful gods of the underworld, Maya embarks on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy.
TV Showsimdb.com

Bachelor in Paradise's Thomas Quickly Causes Trouble and Connor the Cat Faces Heartbreak

Thomas hasn't yet fulfilled his dream of becoming the Bachelor, but at least he's becoming a troublemaker on Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the villain from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette showed up just as the rose power shifted to the ladies. In addition to having pre-existing tension with the men from his season, Thomas opted to take out Serena, meaning that Grocery Store Joe was suddenly not his biggest fan, either. Before the date, Serena had heard about some of Thomas' previous drama, and even though they kissed, she made it clear she wasn't looking to get serious with him. However, the date wouldn't end without setting additional...
TV & Videosimdb.com

All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 2

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This is our first full week of Bachelor in Paradise this season. This means we get four hours of dates, drama, roses, humor, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We are only in Week 2 of Bip, so we don't know what to expect from the budding relationships, but cute summer fashion is the one thing that we can always count on, the rest of Paradise is usually just so unpredictable. Bip is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo. We will search for the cast...
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Chloe Bailey Teases The Release Date Of ‘Have Mercy’

Together, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey have toured the world, earned multiple NAACP Image Awards and earned a co-sign from Beyoncé. With that said, they are more than capable of shining on their own. This year, Halle Bailey went overseas to film The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey was cooking up in the studio with 6LACK and Yung Bleu while landing on the lineup of H.E.R.’s Lights On festival. Most notably, Chloe Bailey blew up on both Twitter and Instagram. Using her social media presence, the GRAMMY-nominated musician has repeatedly teased her new single, “Have Mercy.” On July 1, she set social media ablaze when she posted a short clip from what appears to be the music video that will accompany the Murda Beatz single.
MoviesTODAY.com

Meet the young actress who will star in ‘Annie Live!’

After a nationwide casting search, the actress who will play the title role in “Annie Live!” this holiday season has been chosen: Celina Smith. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, 12-year-old Celina describes how she got the news that she had landed the part. “It’s just so amazing,” she says.Aug. 24, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Joins Showtime Comedy Series ‘I Love This for You’

Jenifer Lewis has joined the upcoming Showtime comedy series “I Love This For You.” Lewis joins previously announced series lead Vanessa Bayer and cast members Molly Shannon, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, the series centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Shannon), all against...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Trace Adkins Gives Emotional Performance of ‘You’re Gonna Miss This’ in Honor of ‘Today’ Star’s Departure

Last Friday was a bittersweet day for the hosts of Today. That was Joanne LaMarca’s last day on the show. LaMarca joined the show as an executive producer in 2019. However, now she is stepping down from the role in order to spend more time with her family. Trace Adkins, LaMarca’s favorite singer, helped to give her a proper send-off with a few impromptu lines of “You’re Gonna Miss This.”
MoviesCollider

Marlon Wayans to Star in Father-Daughter Halloween Comedy for Netflix

Marlon Wayans is back in business with Netflix, as he's set to produce and star in an untitled father-daughter Halloween comedy for the streamer. Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) will direct from a script by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, and. , and Wayans will produce the film with Rick Alvarez...
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Taryn Manning's Karen, BET Movie About a Racist White Woman, Sets Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

No, the following is not a parody. BET on Tuesday announced that Karen, a made-for-TV movie about a racist white woman named — you guessed it! — Karen, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (at 10/9c). The film stars Orange Is the New Black vet Taryn Manning (aka Pennsatucky) as Karen, an entitled, bigoted Caucasian woman who “pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (The Chi‘s Cory Hardrict and Star‘s Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door,” according to the official logline. Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf), Lorenzo Cromwell (Wild ‘N Out) and V. Bozeman (Empire)...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Trailer lands for ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’

Picturehouse Entertainment has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film from Małgorzata Szumowska, ‘Never Gonna Snow Again.’ Your can read our glowing review from 2020’s London Film Festival right here. When a mysterious stranger arrives in a gated community on the outskirts of a large Polish city, he is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy