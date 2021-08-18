Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

‘The Rocketeer’ Takes Flight Across Your Table With a New Board Game

By Marisa Mirabal
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko is expanding its game line with the addition of a new board game based on the underrated 1991 Disney gem The Rocketeer. Joining the ranks of other games based on nostalgic films like Groundhog Day and Back to the Future, this addition looks like it will be both a blast from the past and […]

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rocketeer#Board Game#Movies#Back To The Future#Groundhog Day#Funko#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Related
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

That Time You Killed Me, A New Board Game By Pandasaurus Games

Pandasaurus Games, the tabletop gaming company that brought us such games as Brew, Umbra Via, and Trek12, today announced an all-new game. The new game, called That Time You Killed Me, is a game that's all about time travel and its various butterfly-effect repercussions (and perhaps its rewards, as well).
HobbiesComicBook

The Rocketeer Board Game Revealed by Funko Games

A beloved fan favorite is heading to tabletop courtesy of Funko Games' The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future, a new board game that transports players back to the golden age of Hollywood. Completely themed after Disney's 1991 favorite, The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future is a competitive 2 player game that has you attempting to keep the plans for the rocket hidden from your opponent, and you'll either take command of the Rocketeer and his allies to protect the plans and bring the revolutionary invention to the masses or Neville Sinclair and his henchmen, who aim to weaponize them and fuel a new age of war. The game.
HobbiesPolygon

The Rocketeer board game is an art-deco adventure built for two players

Funko Games has been on a tear lately, chewing up pop culture licenses and spitting out excellent budget-priced and mid-tier family board games. Now it’s partnered with Disney to reinvigorate the 1991 film The Rocketeer. Announced on Tuesday, The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future is designed for two players only. It goes up for sale Sept. 16 for $24.99.
Retailbleedingcool.com

Breaking Games Announces New Board Game Titles For Retail

Breaking Games announced this week that they are releasing three new board games for retail, including a major family version. The three games coming to a local game shop or box store near you are Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition Glow in the Dark edition; Café Chaos by TheOdd1sOut, and a brand-new game called PANDO. All three are aimed at getting people together more now that we're finding our way through the pandemic and social gatherings are picking up in safe ways. We got more info about all three games as they hit shelves this month, as well as a brief word from the company on these releases.
Video GamesComicBook

New Kingdom Hearts Board Game Announced

The OP Games has announced a new co-operative board game set in the world of Kingdom Hearts. Disney’s Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit is a new board game that pits characters like Sora, Donald Duck, and Riku against waves of the Heartless. Players must work together to close off six worlds from the Heartless before the Heartless takes over two worlds. Gameplay involves collecting and assigning sets of dice, which allows players totake actions to protect their fellow heroes, create attacks on the Heartless, and collect potions to help them on their quest to seal the doors of all the worlds. Disney’s Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit is billed as a "light strategy game," which makes it perfect for players looking for a tabletop game they can play with their friends without getting overwhelmed by too many rules.
Apparelfashionisers.com

Eye-Catching Color Combinations That Will Take Your Fashion Game to The Next Level

Every woman loves to stay updated on fashion and try different color combinations that are eye-catching. You should always go for unique and diverse things that will update your fashion game. The versatility will make you trendy, and you will feel like a diva- in a good way. So never hesitate from trying a different or funky color combination.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

New Star Wars Games Accidentally Leaked By German Rating Board

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. New games for Star Wars are about to be released, however, it has been accidentally leaked by a German rating board wherein THQ Nordic is making preparations for the publication of Star Wars Racer, the Commando Combo, and Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection which would be out on PS4 and Nintendo Switch coming as two different bundles.
Hobbiestechraptor.net

Funko Games Announces The Rocketeer Board Game

Fans of golden age comic book pulp adventure are in for a treat because a Rocketeer board game has been announced. An official press release by Funko Games goes into further detail. The full title is The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future, and is described as a two-player immersive board game. Based on the 1991 live-action Disney film, it has two players square off in a cat-and-mouse game where they try to keep top-secret rocket plans hidden from each other. One group plays as the titular Rocketeer and his allies while the other plays as the villainous Neville Sinclair and his gang of cronies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy