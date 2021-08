If there's one thing that Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Bassinger) step-brother Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) has wanted on DC's Stargirl, it's to be a superhero and a full-fledged part of the Justice Society of America. But while Mike gets his chance in this week's "Summer School: Chapter Three", things don't go very smoothly. Not only does Mike's efforts to use Thunderbolt to help the team take on The Shade backfire, but he ends up wishing away the genie away, leaving Mike more alone than ever. According to Romano, it's a setup that will see Mike get into some "precarious" situations going forward.