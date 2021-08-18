Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Candace Cameron Bure Says It's "Weird" to Promote Her New Film Amid "Heaviness" in the World

imdb.com
 8 days ago

It's not lost on Candace Cameron Bure that people around the world might have bigger things to worry about than an upcoming Hallmark Channel film. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram to promote her latest movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which debuts on the network on Sunday, Aug. 22. Around the same time, the star also posted footage to her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels conflicted about stumping for a movie when there is currently so much suffering going on in the world. In the video, she referenced the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the devastating earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing coronavirus...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#In The World#Hallmark Channel#Fuller House#Instagram Story#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Very Sad’ She Can’t Drop Son Maksim Off at College, Gets ‘No Sympathy’ From Valeri Bure

Not a full house anymore! Candace Cameron Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, left for college on Sunday, August 22. “College bound!!!” the Fuller House alum, 45, captioned an Instagram photo with the 19-year-old. “I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so [sad]. Go @maksim.bure. Go!! Be great for God!!”
Celebritiespurewow.com

Candace Cameron Bure Twins with Daughter in Denim Jumpsuits on Instagram

Everywhere you look...there are celebrity moms hanging out with their twinning daughters. While we've recently seen Reese Witherspoon share selfies with her lookalike daughter, Ava, and Heidi Klum walk the red carpet with her carbon copy, Leni, it seems Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure wants to throw her hat into the ring as well.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Pic of Upcoming Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure is known for being bubbly and upbeat, and her lively personality shines in her newest Instagram post. Bure took to Instagram today (Tuesday, August 17th) to endorse her upcoming Hallmark film, which will premiere on Sunday, August 22nd. The movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, will be the 17th addition to the popular Hallmark mystery franchise.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Answers Burning Hallmark Christmas Movie Questions: Favorite Leading Man, Fake Snow and Future Plans

The Queen of Christmas is spilling tales of Hallmark holiday movies past, present and future during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. While promoting the latest Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that plans are in motion for her 2021 Christmas movie — and she’s secured one of her dream costars.
Beauty & FashionPopculture

'Modern Family' Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Love

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer after popping the question to his longtime love. The Modern Family actor, 49, announced the happy news Sunday in his typical comedic fashion, joking that after more than five years of dating the pediatric nurse, her response to his question of marriage was a bit more Hollywood than a simple yes.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

Candace Cameron Bure speaks out on ‘TikTok gone wrong’

Candace Cameron Bure is clarifying her intentions after publicly apologizing for what she calls a “TikTok gone wrong.”. The mother-of-three joined Jana Kramer on an episode of the singer’s Whine Down podcast where Bure spoke about the backlash that she had faced after posting a TikTok video mimicking a viral trend that her daughter Natasha had also taken part in. The actress’s video, however, involved the Bible, which was seemingly sensitive for a lot of viewers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure’s Touching Goodbye to Son Maksim As He Leaves for College

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is doing her best to keep her emotion in check after dropping off her youngest son at college. All of you moms out there can probably relate to what Candace Cameron Bure is going through. Or at least one day you will. But the fact of the matter is that it can be difficult to deal with the day your child heads off to college. Cameron Bure has to be asking herself where the time has gone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy