‘Fast and Furious 10’ Set for April 2023 Release

We already knew that Fast 10 and Fast 11 were on the way, but the pandemic impacted this series just as much as it impacted others. F9 was delayed a full year thanks to COVID-19, but it seemed to do pretty well, all things considered. This series and the various Jurassic movies have been paying Universal's bills for years, so they weren't about to cancel even if F9 underperformed. We finally have a release date for the next film in the franchise. According to Variety, Universal has officially dated Fast 10 for April 7, 2023. At the moment, we don't have any confirmed cast members returning though we do know that director Justin Lin is coming back for the last two movies in the series. We also know that while Jason Statham was teased to return at the end of F9, we know that Dwayne Johnson is not. He revealed as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month when he was asked about the fallout he had with Vin Diesel.