‘Fast and Furious 10’ Set for April 2023 Release

By Ellise Shafer
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is set to speed into theaters in 2023. “Fast and Furious 10” will debut on April 7, 2023, Variety has confirmed. The film, which is the second to last movie in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will be directed by Justin Lin. It was originally scheduled for release on April 2 of this year, but that spot was taken by “F9” due to delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and later pushed back to June 25.

www.imdb.com

Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Work With Vin Diesel Ever Again

Personally and professionally, there are many similarities between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, enough to make it seem as though they’d get on like a house on fire once the former professional wrestler was drafted in to help reboot Fast & Furious as a blockbuster action franchise beginning with the fifth installment.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow And Ludacris Had Sweet ‘Family’ Messages For Vin Diesel's Son On His Birthday

When you’re related to The Fast and Furious franchise, you’re family. Meadow Walker knows this acutely, being the daughter of the late Paul Walker, an integral member of the franchise before his untimely death in an accident at a charity event. Years later, she’s sort of been unofficially adopted into the Diesel clan, and when Vin Diesel’s young son had a recent birthday, she celebrated with a family-oriented message, as did F9 co-star Ludacris.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Rock Won't Return in Fast & Furious 2-Part Finale, But Hobbs Isn't Finished Yet

While it had been all but confirmed by the man himself already, Dwayne Johnson will not be returning in Fast & Furious 10 or Fast & Furious 11. Indeed, The Rock helped make the franchise what it is today but, for various reasons, producer Hiram Garcia has added further confirmation that Johnson is done with the main entries in the series and won't reprise his role as Luke Hobbs for the upcoming two-part finale.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s John Cena Recalls Vin Diesel And The Fast And Furious Cast Being ‘Apprehensive’ About Him Joining The Franchise

Joining one of the most famous film franchises of all time is a daunting endeavor, even if you’re already very famous in your own right. Just ask John Cena, who made his debut as Jakob Toretto in F9 back in June. Though he’s proven he can hold his own both in the WWE ring and on film, he admits that he had to work against a unique challenge: Vin Diesel and other cast members were "apprehensive" about joining the Fast and the Furious series.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Out Of Every Vin Diesel Dwayne Johnson Diss, One Stands Above The Rest

Although A-List action stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear on-screen together throughout the "Fast & Furious" franchise as rivals-turned-family characters Dominic "Dom" Toretto and former agent Luke Hobbs, the pair aren't as close as viewers may think. In fact, the June iteration of the racing franchise, "F9," didn't feature Johnson and Deisel together amid speculation of their past feud reigniting.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dismal Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Audiences and critics are never going to be in unanimous agreement when it comes to the majority of movies, and that’s definitely something that applies most of Dwayne Johnson‘s career. The actor didn’t become the biggest name in the business by stretching himself in prestige dramas or tackling challenging roles, but headlining the sort of effects-driven blockbusters he knew his fans wanted to see him make.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Reportedly Blocked Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious Return

Now that Fast & Furious 10 has been given an official release date of April 7th, 2023, audiences can start preparing themselves for the beginning of the end. There are only two movies left in the bombastic action franchise, drawing the sprawling story that kicked off 20 years ago to what promises to be an epic and suitably ludicrous conclusion.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fast & Furious 9 Director’s Cut Includes An Extended Flashback

At 143 minutes long, Fast & Furious 9 was a whole lot of movie to begin with. But the upcoming home video release of the single most successful Hollywood blockbuster to roll out since the end of 2019 is coming armed with a Director’s Cut. While it’s only an additional...
MoviesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Car Does Han Drive in Fast and Furious?

Just when you thought the Fast and Furious franchise was slowing down, Fast 9 arrived with a roar this summer. It brought some new characters, including John Cena’s Jakob, to really shake things up. But a longtime character made a surprising reappearance. If you haven’t seen Fast 9 yet, know...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Reportedly Looking For Another Franchise After Fast & Furious Ends

Even the quickest glance at Vin Diesel‘s filmography will make it obvious that the gravel-throated action star loves nothing more than finding himself a role that he can reprise over and over again, something he’s built his entire career around since the one-two punch of Pitch Black and The Fast and the Furious first brought him to mainstream attention two decades ago.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific Sets a Banana Trap in New Clip (Exclusive)

The Fast & Furious franchise has taken on a life of its own over the years, with its tales about vehicles and the power of family spinning out into other films, video games, and even television. That includes the Universal and DreamWorks Animation original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which showcases a globe-trotting new extension of the saga. The series' fifth and latest season, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific, is set to debut this Friday — and we have a new look at what that will entail. ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive clip from Spy Racers South Pacific, which sees members of the series' ensemble using bananas as a strategically-placed distraction to rescue Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey).
Moviescelebritypage.com

'Fast and Furious 10' Announces Premiere Date

Despite the recent release of F9, the iconic movie franchise is already hitting another gear. With themes of family, intense action, and out of this world situations likely to continue, the next installment of the franchise will hit movies theaters on April 7th, 2023. Fast and Furious 10 will serve...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Universal Pictures Dates Fast 10 For April 2023

We already knew that Fast 10 and Fast 11 were on the way, but the pandemic impacted this series just as much as it impacted others. F9 was delayed a full year thanks to COVID-19, but it seemed to do pretty well, all things considered. This series and the various Jurassic movies have been paying Universal's bills for years, so they weren't about to cancel even if F9 underperformed. We finally have a release date for the next film in the franchise. According to Variety, Universal has officially dated Fast 10 for April 7, 2023. At the moment, we don't have any confirmed cast members returning though we do know that director Justin Lin is coming back for the last two movies in the series. We also know that while Jason Statham was teased to return at the end of F9, we know that Dwayne Johnson is not. He revealed as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month when he was asked about the fallout he had with Vin Diesel.
Moviescodelist.biz

“Hobbs And Shaw 2” may come earlier than expected – News 2021

In an interview, Hiram Garcia, producer and colleague of Dwayne Johnson, commented on plans for the future in the “Fast And Furious” universe. In addition to Johnson’s exit from the main series, he also broached the subject of “Hobbs & Shaw 2”. The “Fast And Furious” series has too well-known...

