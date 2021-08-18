‘Fast and Furious 10’ Set for April 2023 Release
The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is set to speed into theaters in 2023. “Fast and Furious 10” will debut on April 7, 2023, Variety has confirmed. The film, which is the second to last movie in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will be directed by Justin Lin. It was originally scheduled for release on April 2 of this year, but that spot was taken by “F9” due to delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and later pushed back to June 25.www.imdb.com
