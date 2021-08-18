Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rhoa's Falynn Guobadia Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jaylan Banks

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalynn Guobadia has some very peachy news. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jaylan Banks. The couple, who confirmed their romance earlier this summer, shared the exciting baby news in a 15-minute YouTube video on Tuesday, Aug. 17. "Jaylen and I are expecting," the Bravolebrity exclaimed, with Jaylan sitting right beside her. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard." Falynn added, "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Says Her Co-Stars Are “Shady As Hell” For Not Supporting Her Engagement To Simon Guobadia

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, everyone was shocked. Not only was Simon friends with Porsha’s baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, but he was the recent ex of Falynn Guobadia, Porsha’s RHOA co-star. Porsha declared her devotion to Simon in an Instagram post. “Our relationship […] The post Porsha Williams Says Her Co-Stars Are “Shady As Hell” For Not Supporting Her Engagement To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Falynn Guobadia Announces Pregnancy

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ may be between seasons, but the plot most certainly continues to thicken. For, Falynn Guobadia – who notably starred on season 13 of the Bravo hit – has announced she is expecting her fourth child…a mere matter of months after announcing her split from husband Simon Guobadia. The same Simon Guobadia who is now engaged to RHOA’s Porsha Williams.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Victoria’s Secret’s Lindsay Ellingson Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child

Model mom! Lindsay Ellingson is pregnant with her second child, 15 months after giving birth to her first. “Our family is growing!” the Victoria’s Secret model, 36, captioned a Saturday, August 14, Instagram slideshow with fiancé Sean Clayton and their son, Carter. “Can’t believe we are halfway to baby No. 2. Carter has no clue, but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Gregg Leakes Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization

NeNe Leakes‘ exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was not exactly satisfying for longtime fans. Regardless of your opinion about her these days, you have to respect NeNe for being an OG and taking the franchise to a whole new level. Her last reunion (probably ever) took place via Zoom with her logging off […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals That Gregg Leakes Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Eva Marcille Shares an Adorable Update on Her Youngest Son: "Really Maverick?"

We know Eva Marcille's kids love a sweet treat, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's youngest son recently had a craving for a salty snack. "Really Maverick???" Eva captioned an Instagram photo showing the little one sitting on the floor with an adorably guilty look on his face. The almost-2-year-old was holding a bag of potato chips, but the contents of the bag were spilled out on the floor. "I’m calling on peaceful and merciful Jesus right now," Eva joked. "Boy you know you wrong and completely out of line…. KIDS."
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Captured a Precious Moment Between Daughter PJ and Her Cousin

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley is on the mend after getting her tonsils and adenoids removed earlier this month. As she continues to recover, The Real Housewives of Atlanta tot is getting plenty of love and care from her family — including her cousin, Baleigh, as Porsha recently shared on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Her Name Is Not Honey Boo Boo

Just shy of her 16th birthday, Alana Thompson, a public high schooler, is saving to buy her first car, has dreams of being a neonatal nurse, and is trying to get straight A's. She works after school and on weekends, and spends time going to the pool and the mall with her sister and niece.

Comments / 0

Community Policy