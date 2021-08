Superman & Lois has easily turned into one of the biggest TV surprises of the past year. While there have been plenty of small-screen adaptations of the Man of Steel before, the show has deftly managed to expand on the mythology while staying true to the essence of the character. Needless to say, fans have been taken with it, but all good things must come to an end, temporarily anyway. The show is soaring towards its Season 1 finale this week, and it should be a good one. Though fans are sure to be dreading the wait for Season 2, they now at least have a general idea of when they can expect Clark Kent, Lois Lane and their family to return.